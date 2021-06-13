Goa Covid-19 curfew extended till June 21

The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till June 21 as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 per cent, an official said.

The curfew was first imposed on May 9 and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 per cent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.

While essential services are exempt from the curfew, casinos, bars, restaurants, shops, river cruises, schools, colleges, educational institutions etc will remain shut, and social, sports, cultural and academic functions would be prohibited.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Marriage functions have an attendance cap of 50 and they can be held after permission is taken from the district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate, the official added.

"The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying Covid negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa.

Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same. Buses are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity but occupants must be those engaged in essential services or travelling for medical purposes," the official said.

Check out DH latest videos: