Goa extends Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to health workers

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 13 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 22:14 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

The insurance cover is provided under the central government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers in Goa," Sawant tweeted.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker in case of loss of life due to Covid-19 or accidental loss of life on account of coronavirus-related duties, he said.

The scheme is funded through the National Disaster Response Fund, operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others working in hospitals under the central and state governments will be covered under the insurance scheme, the Union government earlier said.

All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre, as well as states, would be covered under this scheme, it said.

Private hospital staff treating Covid-19 patients will also be covered under the scheme, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

