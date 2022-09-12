CBI to probe Phogat's death? Goa CM writes to Centre

Goa government to request CBI to take up Sonali Phogat's death case

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 12:47 ist
Sonali Phogat. Credit: IANS FIle Photo

The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder. Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues. “But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

Read | Sonali Phogat's death: Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa

“I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry,” he said. The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonali Phogat
Goa
India News
CBI

What's Brewing

We are our parents

We are our parents

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

Midday meal workers struggle to feed own families

Midday meal workers struggle to feed own families

Coloured cotton fades in the face of funding hurdles

Coloured cotton fades in the face of funding hurdles

DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank

DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank

 