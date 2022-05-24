'Goa govt to consider holding Sunburn-like festival'

Goa govt to consider holding Sunburn-like festival with different flavour: Minister

Panaji,
  • May 24 2022, 20:02 ist
The Goa government is considering the possibility of organising a festival on the lines of Sunburn, but with a different flavour, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Khaunte said that the state government is yet to give permission for the Sunburn EDM festival in December. However, when informed that the event has already been announced, he said the organisers cannot take the state government for granted.

"This year, we are trying to create our own festival. If we are able to organise a festival in December at the same time, with a different flavour on the same lines, then why not," the minister said.

If Sunburn organisers have announced the festival on social media, they should understand that they need permission from the Goa government, he said.

"They (organisers) cannot take the Goa government for granted. We welcome such events, but they cannot be held by taking the government for granted," the minister said.

Khaunte further said that the state government is working towards organising a week-long festival from December 26 to December 31.

