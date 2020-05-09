Goa govt's quarantine fee rules disappointing, says GSAI

Panaji, May 9 (PTI) Goans brought back to the state amid the lockdown for the coronavirus will be quarantined for free while those brought back from across the globe will have to pay for such facilities, the Pramod Sawant government has said.

In an order issued on Friday, it said "all persons entering into Goa state including seafarers (Goans working on different ships) who sign off at any Indian port will be sent to institutional quarantine centre for testing on arrival. If tested positive, they will be shifted to the Covid hospital as per existing protocol".

"All Indian nationals, if tested negative, will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost or in the case of seafarers, the cost to be paid by their company, for a minimum period of 14 days on arrival in India by flights/ships," the order further said.

However, the order said, free quarantine facility would be provided to Goans stranded within the country during the lockdown.

Dixon Vaz of Goa Seaman Association of India (GSAI), a body representing locals who are stranded on different ships, called the order disappointing.

"Locals working on different ships are disappointed with the latest order where the government decided to charge seafarers for quarantine services for 14 days when they arrive in Goa," he said.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Union Home Ministry clearly says if a person tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in the country, he or she will be stamped for home quarantine. However, the Goa government has set up its own rules which makes it mandatory for those who were stranded on ships to pay for quarantine, which is totally against guidelines," he said.