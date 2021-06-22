Goa may reopen tourism after July 30; third Covid wave will be deciding factor: CM 

Goa will consider opening up for tourism after 100 per cent vaccination coverage of the first jab among the state's population, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, even as he said that the advent of the third Covid wave could a deciding factor.

"We can think of restarting tourism activity after 100 per cent completion of the first dose, which is after July 30. We will make a decision after analysing the possible coming of the third wave. At present, we cannot predict," the Chief Minister told reporters in Panaji.

Sawant said that the absence of tourism activity had hit the state government's revenues hard, especially when it came to the collection of the Goods and Services Tax over the last two months when Covid cases were witnessing a severe spike.

The Chief Minister also said that the Goa government was tinkering with a new SOP that would allow people who had both vaccination shots, entry into the state without the need of a Covid-19 negative certificate. Currently, only those with a Covid-19 negative certificate are allowed entry into the coastal state.

Sawant also said that nearly 60 per cent of the state's population had been administered the first vaccine jab and that Goa would reach 100 per cent coverage by July 30.

"Percentage-wise we are carrying out the highest vaccination in a day. We are vaccinating 20,000 persons per day. We have already administered the first dose to 60 per cent of the population. Our target is to complete 100 per cent of first dose vaccination by July 30," Sawant also said.

The Chief Minister also said that the Goa government was fully prepared to take on the third wave in case it emerges in Goa.

"We are fully prepared for the third wave. We have appointed an expert committee which comprises of doctors from the Indian Paediatric Association, Indian Medical Association, Goa Medical College and the Directorate of Health Services," Sawant said.

