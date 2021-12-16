Goa minister resigns amid sexual exploitation allegation

Hours after being accused by the main Opposition party, the Congress of sexually exploiting a widow from Bihar, Goa's Urban Development Minister Milind Naik on Wednesday resigned from his post to "ensure a free and fair probe" into the accusations leveled against him.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Naik's resignation had been accepted by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Shri Milind Naik has tendered his resignation as minister in Government of Goa, to ensure a free and fair probe, which has been accepted and sent to the Hon'ble Governor," the statement said.

The accusation against the Cabinet minister and his subsequent resignation comes at a time when the state is heading to state Assembly polls in early 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, State Congress president Girish Chodankar named Naik's involvement in the sex scandal, which according to the Opposition party leader involved in sexual exploitation of a Bihar-based woman in 2019. The woman, whose husband was working in Goa had met with a fatal accident and she had approached the minister for official work.

"The minister involved in the sex scandal Milind Naik should be sacked and action should be initiated against him. And ministers like Milind Naik who sexually assault women should not be treated with kid gloves or the people of Goa will not forgive me," the state Congress president said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Chodankar had also urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to help her with the issue. Youth Congress workers had also filed a complaint against Naik at the Women's police station in Panaji and also submitted evidence.

