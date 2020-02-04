Goa MLAs want train passengers inbound from Kerala scanned for coronavirus

Opposition and ruling MLAs in Goa on Tuesday demanded screening of passengers travelling in trains inbound from Kerala along the Konkan Railway route, to ensure that Goa keeps the dreaded coronavirus at bay.

Speaking during a calling attention motion in the state legislative assembly raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, the Congress MLA said, that Goa needed to focus more on railway stations rather than airports, if the state was keen on keeping a check on the virus, which has affected three persons in Kerala.

“There is a need to take precautions against the #coronavirus. Few people come from China to Goa, but there is a lot of movement of people coming from Kerala to Goa. The trains which arrive from Kerala need to be screened,” Kamat told reporters.

Goa is well connected to Kerala by rail through the Konkan Railway circuit, which passes through Karnataka. The emergence of three coronavirus cases in the Southern state and the lack of monitoring of railway passengers coming into Goa from Kerala, has triggered concern among Goa’s legislators.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, that the only scanner which was provided to Goa by the Central government has been installed at the Dabolim International Airport and the state was in the process of requisitioning more scanners to be installed in railway stations. “Unfortunately, we have only one scanner now, but we are doing our best to keep track on railway passengers,” Rane said.

Over the last few days, Goa has quarantined five persons who had developed symptoms similar to those of generated in people suffering from coronavirus. Two persons were discharged after their tests results were negative.