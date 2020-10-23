Goa night clubs not following social distancing is a shame: Health Minister

Videos of packed dancefloors at nightclubs in Goa, with no social distancing measures or mask-wearing norms in place, amid the pandemic, are shameful, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

Rane also said that the state's Covid-19 treatment protocol involving administering a combination of Remdesivir, blood plasma, and steroids has had a 70 per cent success rate and that the state government would continue the treatment protocol.

The Health Minister, however, also made a plea for responsible tourism in wake of the pandemic which has caused the deaths of over 560 Covid-19 patients, saying night clubs were not the only calling card for attracting tourists to the coastal state.

"We also know that a lot of hotels, clubs, and night clubs have not been following norms. As a result, we have taken it very aggressively with the Collectors, that they should ensure that clubs must maintain 50 per cent (occupancy). They cannot not be wearing masks and maintaining no social distancing. The videos which came out were shameful," the Health Minister said at a press conference in Panaji on Friday.

Photos and videos of several packed nightclubs located in Goa's coastal areas had gone viral last week, causing outrage. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already directed the Home Ministry to probe the practice of night clubs not following social distancing norms.

"Young people are being given plasma as we speak because that is what is the situation. Night clubs are not the only thing that drives Goa's tourism. Tourism has got restaurants, there are restaurants, hinterland tourism. There are multiple ways to market tourism," Rane said.

The onus for such irresponsible lapses should lie directly on the promoters of night clubs as well as patrons and not just on the government and the state administration alone, he also said.

"Onus has to be on owners of these types of facilities and clubs and the individual who goes there. Children do not visit such places. There are adults. It (onus) is on them... Ultimately, we are going through a pandemic," Rane said.

Commenting on the state government's health protocol, the Health Minister said that a treatment combo evolved by the government and private medical practitioners in the state had achieved a 70 per cent success rate.

"In Goa, we have also found that plasma in a combination with Remdesivir and maybe in a certain proportion with steroids, has given us excellent results. So, we are going ahead with this protocol as far as Goa is concerned," Rane said on a day when the US Food and Drug Administration accorded full approval to the antiviral drug Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment.

"Remdevisir should be given immediately when the patient is admitted within a specific period of time and if during that period of time if the plasma is administered it helps in raising the saturation level and prevents further damage to the lungs..." Rane said.