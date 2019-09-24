Goa: 'Nude Party' posters go viral, Police begins probe

The posters of a private Goa party canvassing nude women and promising 'unlimited sex' was splashed over social media on Monday which led to a police probe.

The official said police had activated its informant network to find out details of what the poster claimed was a "Nude party".

While the poster mentions three roads in North Goa district where the party is likely to happen, it has not given a detailed address nor a date, the official said.

The poster informed that "10-15 foreigners" and "more than 10 Indian girls" will take part.

"We will not allow any nude party to happen in the state," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar must immediately intervene and ensure such parties do not take place.