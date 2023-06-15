Goa Opposition boycotts Om Birla's address in Assembly

Goa Opposition boycotts Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's address in Assembly

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other members of the ruling parties were present for the function.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 15 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 16:29 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition parties in Goa on Thursday boycotted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's address in the state Legislative Assembly with the Congress questioning why he was not giving a chance to party leader Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in a defamation case.

Birla addressed members of Goa Assembly on the topic "Vikasit Bharat 2047" this morning.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other members of the ruling parties were present for the function. However, opposition members - those from the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) - skipped the function.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the entire opposition decided to disassociate itself from the event as a mark of protest. Talking to reporters at the entrance of the Assembly complex, Alemao said that they protested against Birla for not giving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a chance to represent himself in the Lok Sabha in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"The Lok Sabha Speaker has failed to give a hearing to our leader Rahul Gandhi. So as a mark of respect to our leader, we decided to stay away from today's Assembly function," he said.

In March this year, a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark and sentenced him to two years in jail. The decision led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. He represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pramod Sawant
Goa
Aam Aadmi Party
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Goa Forward Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 