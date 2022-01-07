Goa opposition MLA hints at four-party coalition against BJP for upcoming polls

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, opposition parties appear to be angling for a broader coalition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two days after former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, whose Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has already announced pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress, said that a third party was likely to join the two-party combine soon, Vijai Sardesai, a sitting MLA and president of the Goa Forward party which is allied with the Congress, has called for a greater coalition in the battle against the ruling party.

"BEAT THEIR GAME PLAN! @BJP4Goa will use #COVIDThirdWave restrictions to manipulate the electoral process to grab power. We must, along with @INCGoa, @AITC4Goa and #MGP must see this danger, rise above our egos, and thwart this plan to divide and rule. This is what #Goa wants," Sardesai tweeted on Friday.

