Goa opposition MLA hints at four-party coalition against BJP for upcoming polls

Goa MLA hints at four-party coalition to oppose BJP

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 07 2022, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 17:19 ist
Goa Forward President Vijai Sardesai. Credit: Facebook/vijai.sardesai

 With the Election Commission of India (ECI) likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, opposition parties appear to be angling for a broader coalition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two days after former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, whose Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has already announced pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress, said that a third party was likely to join the two-party combine soon, Vijai Sardesai, a sitting MLA and president of the Goa Forward party which is allied with the Congress, has called for a greater coalition in the battle against the ruling party.

"BEAT THEIR GAME PLAN! @BJP4Goa will use #COVIDThirdWave restrictions to manipulate the electoral process to grab power. We must, along with @INCGoa, @AITC4Goa and #MGP must see this danger, rise above our egos, and thwart this plan to divide and rule. This is what #Goa wants," Sardesai tweeted on Friday.

