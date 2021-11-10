Goa Police to start 'Pink Force' to tackle crimes against women: CM

Five years after the Bengaluru police initiated the 'Pink Hoysala' initiative for the safety of women in the metropolis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the Goa government was in the process of starting a 'Pink Force' within the Goa Police network to crack down on crimes against women.

Addressing a police function in Panaji, Sawant also said that the state police force had topped national charts related to efficient crime detection and added that the Goa Police would henceforth focus its energies on crime prevention.

"I had a meeting with the Director-General of Police and Superintendent of Police (Crime) on prevention of crime and discussed what precautions we need to take and adopt new initiatives especially for the safety of women. We need to do this," Sawant said at a function that was organised as part of a training programme conducted by the Goa government for Deputy Superintendents of Police in the state force.

"Home department will work on it. We will provide whatever support you require for the awareness purpose, vehicle purpose. We are thinking of creating a Pink Force, a pink female force, especially for women, women safety. We are thinking of how to introduce this," Sawant also said.

Sawant's announcement comes at a time when his government has been under fire over a spate of crimes against women, which includes the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl at the popular Calangute beach as well as the attempt to suicide earlier this week by a minor girl after she was raped in the Porvorim suburb of Panaji.

Sawant said that his government was making efforts to crack down on crimes against women on all fronts and added that his government would come up with more initiatives to tackle the phenomenon of crimes against women.

"The Home department will come up with several initiatives for women's safety as soon as possible," Sawant also said.

He also lauded the state police for topping the national crime record charts vis a vis crime detection rate.

"We have the highest crime detection rate in the country. But we need (to focus on) the prevention of crime. We need to work on prevention. No doubt, you are detecting crime. But you will say, how can we prevent crime. It is possible," the Chief Minister said.

