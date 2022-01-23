Goa polls: TMC candidate held in cheque bouncing case

Goa polls: TMC candidate Sandeep Vazarkar arrested in cheque bouncing case

The cases were registered under section 138 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with the 'bouncing' of cheques for lack of funds in a bank account

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 23 2022, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 01:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sandeep Vazarkar, the Trinamool Congress Party's candidate from Porvorim for the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa, was arrested on Saturday in a cheque-bouncing case on the orders of a Dehradun court, police said here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Vishwesh Karpe said Vazarkar was arrested in the evening after a court at Dehradun issued bailable warrants against him in two different cases.

The cases were registered under section 138 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with the 'bouncing' of cheques for lack of funds in a bank account, the deputy SP said, adding that Goa Police did not have more information about the matter.

Earlier, on December 30, Vazarkar had been arrested by Mapusa police in an alleged case of fraud. He was later released on the bail.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 