Goa TMC chief resigns; accuses Prashant Kishor of blackmailing Congress

Holding the Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC) responsible for the drubbing in the February 14 assembly polls in Goa, state TMC president Kiran Kandolkar on Wednesday resigned from the party, even as he accused I-PAC mentor Prashant Kishor of using the Goa polls as a ploy to allegedly politically blackmail the Congress party in subsequent negotiations.

Kandolkar quit the outfit days after his wife Kavita also resigned from the party.

"Prashant Kishor came to Goa to ensure a BJP victory and not to defeat it. Because we partnered with them we are also responsible for what happened in Goa," he told a press conference after his resignation as the state Trinamool Congress president.

"Prashant Kishor came to Goa only to blackmail Congress. He wanted to blackmail Congress president Sonia Gandhi because we have seen now how he gave an example out of Goa that if you do not take me onboard, I will shake your vote share. He achieved this in Goa because the opposition was divided and the BJP has come to power with 33 percent vote share," Kandolkar further said.

Although the party entered the race for the Goa assembly polls late in the day, the TMC, guided by I-PAC put together a high voltage campaign but did not manage to win a single seat in the 40-member state legislative assembly. The party however did manage to damage the prospects of the Congress, due to a split in votes caused by the TMC's presence in the fray.

"I-PAC fooled Goa with a big bang which it created. IPAC and Prashant Kishor, they may conjure any strategy in the rest of the country, but in Goa, he has become a total zero as far as political strategy is concerned. We were also swayed by it. I met Prashant Kishor before meeting Mamata Banerjee. When PK gave political assurances about Goa and his plans for Goa, I was also swayed," Kandolkar said.

The now-former state TMC chief however did not level the blame of the TMC's failure in Goa on its leadership.

"Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC leadership are not at fault. They had handed over the responsibility of Goa to I-PAC, a political strategy company. The boss of the company is Prashant Kishor. If someone has failed it is not TMC, not us as candidates, it is I-PAC," Kandolkar said.

