Goa witnesses jump in COVID-19 cases; 60 reported

On Saturday, Goa witnessed its biggest ever jump yet vis a vis COVID-19 cases, with 60 persons testing positive, even as panic in the state's rurales has seen several villages opting for self-imposed lockdowns in a bid to insulate their respective population from the viral pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said, that sixty persons had tested positive in Goa on Saturday, nearly half of whom were from in the state's first containment zone at Mangor hill in South Goa.

"We have 60 more cases today. 26 cases were from Mangor hill, five others who tested positive were travellers and the rest were primary contacts of already infected persons," Mohanan said.

The state's COVID-19 tally currently stands at 545, she said.

Mohanan also said, that one person, who was suffering from COVID-19 as well as a severe lung condition and had a history of a recent heart attack was in critical condition and had been put on a ventilator.

The state government meanwhile formally notified the remote village of Ghodemal in North Goa as a 'containment zone' following a spike in the number of cases in the area.

Saturday also saw a string of villages across the state, opting to impose a lockdown in their jurisdiction as a precautionary measure against the spread of the viral infection.

The village panchayats of Chopde-Agarwado, Merces, Keri village, were among several villages which opted for a lockdown.

According to a resolution passed by the Chopde-Agarwado panchayat the lockdown of shops and establishments as well as private offices has been imposed for seven days, with exceptions for banks, health facilities, government offices and other emergency services. Those violating the lockdown would be fined Rs. 5,000 the resolution passed by the panchayat states.