GoAir awaits clarity from states before resuming flights

Private airline GoAir has decided not to rush into re-starting domestic flights on Monday (May 25) and await clarity on state governments accepting flights at airports in their respective states.

“Without clarity on these conditions GoAir does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post the 25th of May which they may book, that will not be permitted to operate to the respective states or may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware,” the airline said in a statement here.

It said tickets on its entire network are available for sale for travel from June 1 onwards and has received a “positive” response from customers.

“On receiving clarity, GoAir will open its site for bookings post the 25th of May up to the 31st of May as and when & where appropriate,” the airline said.

The statement said that GoAir was fully prepared and equipped to execute the COVID-19-specific health and safety procedures outlined by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for the Indian aviation industry.