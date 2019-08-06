Goa's ex-Congress CM backs J&K decisions

The Congress in Goa faced embarrassing moments on Tuesday when former chief minister and seniormost sitting MLA Pratapsingh Rane backed a motion congratulating PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to bifurcate J&K and abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

"Although I stand in the opposition, I am for the unity and integrity of this nation. This is what we stand for the unity and integrity of this nation and therefore I support this resolution, congratulatory motion," Rane told the Goa legislative assembly, much to the chagrin of other Congress MLAs.

Rane was also missing from the House, when other Congress MLAs staged a walkout, protesting the contents of the motion.

Earlier, another former CM and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro criticised the central government for forcibly ramming through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.

"Under the same draconian law, Goa can be converted into a UT or can be even merged with Maharashtra," Faleiro said during a discussion on the motion.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, accused Faleiro of stoking unfounded fears. "It is impossible to dissolve Goa as a state," Sawant told the state assembly.

Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961 but attained full statehood only in 1987.