Goa's roads should not have potholes by November 1: CM

Goa's roads should not have potholes by November 1: CM

The Chief Minister also blamed the potholes on excessive rains which occurred during the ongoing monsoon season

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Oct 02 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 21:10 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI file photo

Under fire over poor condition of roads, which are pockmarked with potholes during the monsoons, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged Public Work Department officials to ensure that not a single pothole is visible on the state's roads after November 1.

Swant was speaking at a function here to inaugurate a new PWD office building here.

"From November 1, there should be no pothole on Goa's roads," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also blamed the potholes on excessive rains which occurred during the ongoing monsoon season.

Potholes on Goa's roads have been a recurring theme with social media users in Goa, with videos, songs doing the rounds regularly on Facebook and Twitter.

On Saturday, the Congress, which is the main opposition party in the state, also launched a new campaign to train the spotlight on the poor condition of roads by announcing a "spot the pothole" contest.

"People, who are exasperated by bad road conditions are invited to send photographs of potholes to us on social media. The best photos will be given prizes in form of electronic gadgets which includes smart phones and Bluetooth speakers," Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar said.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had publicly chastised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the poor roads in his assembly constituency of Pernem. Ajgaonkar had said that his back and neck hurt while driving through his constituency due to potholes.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pramod Sawant
Goa
Roads
potholes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 