Godavari, Krishna in spate, dams swell in Telegu states

The flood situation arising out of heavy inflows from upper riparian states and catchment areas has added to the water level at Dhowleshwaram barrage near Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday the water level rose to 15.6 metres near the barrage. To ease pressure on the barrage and save low-lying areas on the banks of the river Godavari, the officials have lifted crest gates and let out 10,700 cusecs into delta canal system and 15.51 lakh cusecs into the Bay of Bengal.

Above the barrage is Bhadrachalam in Telangana. As a result of copious and steady inflows from Bhadrachalam, the Konaseema villages in East Godavari are still submerged. Appanapalli, G Pedapudi, Mukteswaram have no roads for transportation. People in island villages Burugulanka, Arkelavaripeta and G Pedapudilanka that are completely cut off from the district headquarters are waiting for relief material.

Krishna brimming

Meanwhile, engineers have lifted ten out of twelve gates at the Srisailam project to release 2,43,171 cusecs of water to Nagarjunasagar. The inflow to Srisailam is 4.04 lakh cusecs. Water level stood at 882.70 feet against the total level of 885 feet. The reservoir is brimming with 202.96 tmc of water against its capacity of 215.8 tmc.

Priyadarshini Jurala project in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district is also receiving heavy inflows. At present, 40 gates of the project have been lifted to let out 5.32 lakh cusecs.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have jointly decided to release water to the farmers in both the states by lifting Nagarjuna Sagar's left and right canal gates on Sunday.