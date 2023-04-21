Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts

Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2023, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:00 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case giving regard to the period of imprisonment that they underwent and their role in the crime.

The apex court refused to consider the bail application of four other convicts in view of their role.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Gujarat
Godhra
India News

