'GoI has failed to narrate truth about China's incursion In Ladakh’

A senior Congress leader in Ladakh has accused the government of India of failing to narrate truth about China's incursion along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory (UT) which has created confusion “within the nation itself.”

Ringzin Spalbar, also a former Chief Executive Councilor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, alleged that the ‘contradictory’ statements by the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Foreign Minister on Chinese incursions had created confusion “within the nation itself.”

Spalbar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Parliament elections on Congress mandate from Ladakh's LS seat, said that China has, over the years, made a number of attempts to capture Indian territory and “managed to claim sovereignty because India maintained silence.”

“Government of India has not revealed the actual facts to the people of the country, especially the ground situation in eastern Ladakh and there is no denial that China again this time has captured Indian territory,” he claimed.

The veteran Buddhist leader revealed that in the past too, China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh “but the only difference this time is that our country lost 20 soldiers in a violent clash and the area China encroached upon this time is strategically the most vital vantage position.”

He said he can't say with authority how much Indian land was occupied by China “but there is no doubt that PLA came inside Indian territory.”

“There is no fear or tension among the local population here since it’s not the first time that a war-like situation is created. People have witnessed it in the past too and have helped the Indian army in every possible manner,” Spalbar said.

The veteran politician said that China has always betrayed India. “We haven't taught them a lesson as India kept taking things lightly due to which we have suffered losses and will keep on if appropriate measures aren't taken,” he said and demanded India must talk to China on an equal level like a powerful nation.

Lashing out at the Central government for not coming clear about the situation, Spalbar said, “The government should not hide the actual situation of Ladakh. The biggest mistake the government made is maintaining silence and failing to build word opinion and not talking the entire nation into confidence.”