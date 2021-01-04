Gold smuggling case: Opposition issues notice against Kerala Speaker

The opposition party in Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front, has initiated a notice against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, alleging nexus with the gold smuggling case accused.

Indian Union Muslim League MLA M Ummer initiated the notice seeking removal of the Speaker. The Budget session of the state Assembly is scheduled to commence on January 8.

Sreeramakrishnan had earlier denied any connection with the gold smuggling accused, but admitted his acquaintance with key accused and UAE consulate former employee Swapna Suresh.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that a member of the speaker's personal staff was summoned by the Customs as part of probe against the gold smuggling accused.