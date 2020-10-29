Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar sent to 7-day custody

Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar has been sent to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who was arrested on Wednesday in a case related to the infamous gold smuggling related case.

Kerala: M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala CM, sent to 7-day Enforcement Directorate custody by a court in Kochi, in connection with #goldsmugglingcase. — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

The High Court on Wednesday had rejected his anticipatory bail applications in connection with probes by ED and Customs against him and Enforcement Directorate officials swiftly took him to Kochi from an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was under treatment.

Sivasankar was quizzed at ED office in Kochi till night and subsequently, his arrest was recorded. He is likely to be produced before a magistrate by tomorrow.

