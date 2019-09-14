‘Golden gate’ to greet devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine

A ‘golden gate’ with pictures of Gods and Goddesses will welcome the devotees soon at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, a religious pilgrimage atop a hilltop in Katra town of Jammu that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

At least 20 outside state artists are working overtime to complete the work on ‘golden gate’ before September 29 deadline. The project is scheduled to be completed before the commencement of Navratra festival.

Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Simrandeep Singh said, "The golden entrance to the shrine will have pictures of Gods and Goddesses. The work is going on with artists from Uttar Pradesh and other states at job to meet September 29 deadline." He added that it will have a dome, three golden flags and a huge golden chattar besides picture of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

The idea to install the golden gate was mooted by the Board in its 64th Board meeting. “The dream of millions of devotees is coming true now,” Singh said.

Another official of the Board said a six feet picture of Goddess Laxmi will be printed in gold on right side of the entrance and on the left side, an Aarti (special prayer chamber) will be set up. A golden picture of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva with Sun God and Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman will also be seen.

“In the center of the golden gate, a 25-kg bell made of silver and gold will be set hanging. To strengthen the entrance and make it durable, 1,000 kg copper and 1,000 kg silver metals are being used to make idols and pictures with 10-kg gold,” he said. The entrance of the shrine was being revamped for the third time, he added.

Nearly 86 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu region, last year, highest in the last five years.

As per official records, before 1962, ancient or natural cave was the only source for pilgrims to have ‘darshans’ but in the same year, one of the retired officials of a national bank visited to Vaishno Devi, and he was the first to put marble at the entrance of this ancient cave, which was there till 2005. In 2005, SMVDSB renovated it with “Makrana” marble at the entrance of the cave, the official said. "But from time to time, the voice of the religious faith kept echoing that wherever there is the abode of Goddess Lakshmi or Goddesses, the entrance should be yellow in colour because the famous pilgrimage centers of Indian temples, especially in the western states, have golden entrances,” he added.