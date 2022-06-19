Good intentions get trapped in political colours: PM

Amid the ongoing row on Agnipath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours while the media gets dragged into it due to TRP compulsions.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi.

The PM’s comments about "good things brought with good intentions" getting trapped in politics come at a time when his government's Agnipath scheme has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

However, the PM made no direct reference to the scheme in his speech. His speech was largely focused on the infrastructure and development work his government has been doing for the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The inauguration of the 1.6-km-long tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, and thereby save time, fuel and money. The project was built with the expenditure of Rs 920 crore.

Citing a number of initiatives, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, more than doubling of metro tracks in Delhi-NCR and the Delhi-Meerut highway, the PM said these projects are being undertaken to solve NCR’s problems.

Insisting that construction of the Central Vista project and the new Parliament building is going on at a fast pace now, the PM said "India's capital will be talked about in the coming days and every Indian will be proud."

The central vista project, which involved building new central secretariat offices, had drawn protests from a section of activists and opposition parties that went to court. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor had also faced some protests.

While moving through the newly inaugurated tunnel to look at it, Modi was also seen picking up some litter, highlighting his commitment to 'Swachh Bharat'.