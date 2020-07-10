Good Samaritans step in as Hyderabad's Old City struggles with Covid-19

According to the Telangana government, 11 hospitals in the capital city of Hyderabad are offering free Covid-19 tests. However, out of all these hospitals, only one is located in Old City. Old City is a walled area in Hyderabad that has seen a sharp rise in the number of positive cases in the last few days, to a point where burials in the area continue well into the night. Several businesses have decided to shut shop in the form of a self-imposed lockdown, as Covid-related fears continue to mount.

Amongst all this, Dr Saif Mohammad Khan stepped in to provide Covid-19 related tele-consultation, that too free of cost, for those living in the area. As fear of getting tested, or even going to government hospital increases amongst residents, the good samaritan found an innovative solution to help out.

Those with mild to moderate symptoms speak to Khan over the phone, while those with severe symptoms are asked to report to a hospital. However, Dr Khan, who is a general surgeon, is not meeting patients with symptoms in person. He advises the necessary oxygen treatment and medication that patients need.

An organisation named Helping Hands Foundation (HHF) run by Mujtaba Hasan Askari offers a free ambulance and oxygen cylinder service. Both the cylinder and it’s refill, which are currently being sold at highly inflated prices due to lack of regulation, are made available for free. A pulse oximeter and telephonic consultation with a team of doctors is provided to patients in the Old City area.

Several NGOs and social workers have decided to provide tele-consultation and free of charge resources. Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi claims that reports regarding local hospitals not functioning are “propaganda” that is “creating an exaggerated picture in the mind of many.”

For free cylinders contact - 8897867726 / 8977898706

For free emergency ambulance services contact - 9603540864 / 9490810914