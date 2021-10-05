Reward for those who rush accident victims to hospitals

Good Samaritans to be rewarded for rushing accident victims to hospital

The scheme would be effective from October 15, 2021 till March 31, 2026, the government said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2021, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:23 ist
The Ministry said it will provide Rs 5 lakh as an initial grant to the transport department of states and UTs. Credit: iStock Photo

To motivate the public to help the road accident victims in an emergency situation, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday launched a scheme for ‘Good Samaritans.’

Under the scheme, a cash award of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who save the life of a road accident victim by rushing him/her to hospital within the ‘golden hour’ of the mishap.

The scheme would be effective from October 15, 2021 till March 31, 2026, the ministry said in its letter to principal and transport secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

There will also be 10 national-level awards for the most worthy Good Samaritans and they would be given an award of Rs 1,00,000 each.

The Ministry said it will provide Rs 5 lakh as an initial grant to the transport department of states and UTs for making payment to the good samaritans.

