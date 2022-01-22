Goods train derailed in Mathura, traffic hit

Rail traffic was completely obstructed between Mathura and Delhi following the derailment of a Ghaziabad-bound freight train here in Vrindavan, officials said on Saturday.
The accident occurred at 11.30 pm Friday when several coaches of the train coming from Chittoor Nimba station derailed, they said.
“Both up and down routes and the third line have been affected owing to the derailment,” Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava said.
Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement, he said.
About 15 wagons of the train covered all three railway lines and the traffic may resume only by evening, said the official.
The train derailed between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan road stations of Mathura-Palwal section of the North Eastern Railway, the official said.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy
Design accident-free roads
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid
Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders
PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame
Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?
Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under
Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality