Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers amidst coronavirus lockdown

Google showed its gratitude towards the grocery store workers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on Thursday by dedicating its doodle to them.

The search engine giant illustrated its ‘e’ of ‘Google’ as a chef and the doodle page has a message, ‘To all food service workers, thank you.’

Google has started a new series of doodle on coronavirus. Earlier its doodles have acknowledged the delivery workers and frontline doctors who are battling against the deadly virus.

One of its doodles from the series also instructed essential practices like washing hands, cover while coughing and social distancing.

