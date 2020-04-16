Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers amidst coronavirus lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2020, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 08:39 ist

Google showed its gratitude towards the grocery store workers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on Thursday by dedicating its doodle to them.

The search engine giant illustrated its ‘e’ of ‘Google’ as a chef and the doodle page has a message, ‘To all food service workers, thank you.’

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Google has started a new series of doodle on coronavirus. Earlier its doodles have acknowledged the delivery workers and frontline doctors who are battling against the deadly virus.

One of its doodles from the series also instructed essential practices like washing hands, cover while coughing and social distancing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Google Doodle
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

 