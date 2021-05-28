Google, Facebook, WhatsApp submit details under new IT rules

Two days after the IT Ministry sent notices to major social media companies seeking details of compliance officers as per the new social media rules, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have done the needful, even as Twitter is yet to share details with IT ministry.

Twitter, which had earlier expressed concern over new rules, has named a lawyer as its grievance officer.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was of the view that all other social media platforms have started following new rules, but Twitter is yet to fully comply.

Major social media intermediaries have shared details of their Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer with the Ministry, as required by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Other major social media intermediaries including Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have also shared details with the ministry.

After the Ministry issued a warning to Twitter, the US-based company sent a communication late Friday, sharing details of a lawyer working in an India-based firm as their nodal contact person and grievance Officer.

The new rules were announced in February, which came into force on May 26, require large social media platforms to practice additional due diligence, including the appointment of compliance officials, monitoring of objectionable content, preparation of monthly compliance reports and removal of objectionable content.

The new rules also specify that social media firms adopt features such as traceability of messages and voluntary user verification.

The government sent the social media companies notices on May 26. WhatsApp went to Delhi High Court against the traceability clause saying that it would infringe users' privacy.