Government appoints Anil Kumar Sharma on central board of SBI with immediate effect

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 17:47 ist
The State Bank of India (SBI) office building in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo

State Bank of India on Wednesday said the government has nominated Anil Kumar Sharma, the executive director of the RBI, on its board with immediate effect.

Citing a Department of Financial Services (DFS) notification dated April 13, 2021, SBI said, "..the central government hereby nominates Anil Kumar Sharma, executive director, Reserve Bank of India as director on the central board of State Bank of India with immediate effect... until further orders, vice Chandan Sinha."

SBI's central board of directors comprises a total of 13 members, headed by its chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, as per its website. 

