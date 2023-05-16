Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as CCI Chairperson

Government appoints Ravneet Kaur as CCI Chairperson

CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 13:39 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 13:39 ist
Competition Commission of India. Credit: Twitter/@CCI_India

The government has appointed Ravneet Kaur as the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official order.

There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022.

CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October last year.

Also Read: India starts inquiry into Google app payments antitrust compliance

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15.

The Chairperson will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without house and car, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Competition Commission of India
Walmart
Amazon
Apple

Related videos

What's Brewing

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 