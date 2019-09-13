Government approves 118 new community radio stations

As many as 118 new community radio stations will become operational in various States in six months, with the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry approving the proposals.

“Community radio is a great way to communicate with the public and to provide opportunities to local artists,” I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said in a video message on Friday, while announcing the grant of approval to new community radio stations.

Jammu and Kashmir, which has recently been stripped of its special status and reorganised into two new union territories, will have two new community radio stations.

A total of 16 of the 118 new community radio stations will operated in Maoist-hit areas and 25 in the coastal areas, the ministry said.

The ministry, however, neither share the names of the areas where these new community radio stations will operate nor the names of the organizations which will run them.

Applications from the non-government organisations, private and public educational institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras have been granted approval, it said.

“We have granted permission to good organisations. These radio stations will become operational in 4-6 months,” Javadekar said in his video message.

The community radios are small (low power) FM radio stations with a coverage area of around 10-15 km radius, depending on the geography of the area.

“The community radio stations act as essential communication channels for enhancing last mile of outreach of government. Plans are underway to ensure expansion of the community radio network to each district of the country,” the I&B ministry said in a statement.