Government asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor

The Union government on Friday asked incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to name his successor.

According to the convention, Justice D Y Chandrachud is next in line to become the CJI in order of seniority. He is likely to be named as the next CJI by Justice Lalit.

"As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor," said a tweet from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Current CJI Lalit is to superannuate on November 8 after his brief tenure of 74 days.

On appointment, Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI. He would retire on November 10, 2024.