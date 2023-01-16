Government denies luxury cruise flagged off by PM stuck in Bihar

The Centre on Monday said there was "absolutely no truth" to reports that MI Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, got stuck at Bihar's Chhapra. Officials said the vessel reached Patna, the capital of Bihar, on Monday evening according to schedule.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the vessel was stuck in the shallow waters of the Ganga in Chhapra three days after it set sail on its maiden voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh amid much fanfare. According to sources in Varanasi, the vessel was scheduled to drop the anchor at Chhapra, where its passengers, all tourists from Switzerland, were to be taken to Chirand, an archaeological site.

Sources said that small boats were arranged by the district officials to take the tourists to the archaeological site. Officials said that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been deployed at the bank of the river as a precautionary measure.

"The anchoring place and mode of transport of tourists to the bank is decided by the cruise operator depending on safety and privacy of its passengers," the government said. Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the reports "fake news" spread by "usual suspects with malicious intent".

The cruise vessel sailed as per its schedule on NW-1, anchoring at Ghazipur on January 13, Buxar on January 14 and Mauzampur (Arrah) on January 15. After stopping at Doriganj on January 16, the vessel reached Patna on the same day. Throughout its journey, the waterway levels were fully maintained and monitored for the required draft with navigation facilities, the government said.

According to the planned itinerary, tourists visited destinations enroute, including Doriganj, to see the ruins of the fort. Tourists were taken to the bank from the vessel using the tug boat to ensure their safety and privacy. The draft of the waterway at Doriganj is 3.5 m much above the vessel draft requirement of 1.4 m, the government said.