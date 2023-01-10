Government extends RBI Deputy Governor Patra's tenure by one year

RBI Deputy Governor Patra's tenure extended by 1 year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 01:25 ist
RBI logo. Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

The government on Monday extended the term of the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by a further period of one year.

Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides the governor, the RBI has four deputy governors. The three other deputy governors of the bank are M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

