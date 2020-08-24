Government extends validity of motor vehicle documents

The Centre on Monday announced that all motor vehicle documents including driving license and fitness certificate, whose validity expired on February 1 will be treated as valid till December 31.

To reduce inconvenience due to the following of social distancing norms during COVID-19 outbreak, MoRTH has issued an advisory to all state governments to further extend the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2020

