Government extends validity of motor vehicle documents

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 18:35 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI

The Centre on Monday announced that all motor vehicle documents including driving license and fitness certificate, whose validity expired on February 1 will be treated as valid till December 31.

Various documents related to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle rules 1989 whose validity expires on February 1, 2020, will be treated as valid till December 31, said the government.
 

"To reduce inconvenience due to the following of social distancing norms during COVID-19 outbreak, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory to all state governments to further extend the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

 

Nitin Gadkari
Motor Vehicles Act
Driving Licence

