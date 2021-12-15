Government frees up 12 lakh square feet in its offices, sells scrap worth Rs 62 crore in special drive

The Government freed up an area of 12 lakh square feet in its offices and earned Rs 62 crore from the disposal of scrap during a special drive launched in October this year.

The information was disclosed by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Greivances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to questions posed by Muslim League MP, ET Mohammed Basheer, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh said the government already has a scrap disposal policy under Chapter 7 of General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017. A special campaign on disposal of pendency and cleanliness was organised from October 2 to 31 in all central ministries and departments.

The activities included indoor and outdoor cleanliness campaigns, disposal of scrap, weeding out outlived records and disposal of pending references from the MPs, state governments, inter-ministerial references, parliament assurances and public grievances.

The campaign has brought down pendency in identified categories significantly. "It also generated revenue of about Rs 62 crore from the disposal of scrap and about 12 lakh sq ft of space was freed up in offices for productive use," Singh said.

In order to consolidate the gains during the special campaign, he said that the government has decided to monitor pendency regularly and strengthen the internal processes for efficient and speedy disposal of references.

