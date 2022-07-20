Government gives 'in-principle' nod to 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs

The government has given "in-principle approval" for 10 per cent reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF for 'Agniveers' after their service in the military, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a whopping 30.41 lakh candidates appeared against 60,210 posts of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Also Read | UPSC recommendation for government jobs lowest in 10 years: Personnel Ministry

“An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constables (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles. Relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the physical efficiency test will also be given,” he said, replying to a written question.

The Centre on June 14 had unveiled the ambitious 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

Also Read | CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

There have been protests by job aspiring youths against the scheme. Subsequently, the Union Home Ministry had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the CAPFs or the paramilitary forces will be reserved for the 'Agniveers'.

The minister said those who have appeared for the posts of constables in the CAPFs, final results of the examination were declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021.

Also Read | Delhi High Court yet to receive Agnipath PILs transferred by Supreme Court

He said a total of 55,913 candidates were provisionally selected. Further, in compliance with various court orders, revised results of 237 candidates were also declared by the SSC. Thus, a total of 56,150 candidates have been provisionally selected against vacancies of the said examination.

Rai said out of the 56,150 selected candidates, offer of appointments have been issued to 55,047 candidates as per force allocation done by the SSC and remaining 1,103 candidates could not be issued offer of appointments due to various reasons such as mismatch of bio-metrics, verification of permanent resident certificate, and caste certificate.