Government gives nod to Rs 4,800 cr Vibrant Villages Programme

In an attempt to bring villages along the northern land border in the country's development map, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' covering 19 districts in four states and a union territory with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore for four fiscals till 2025-26.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to "encourage people to stay in their villages in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border".

The government made it clear that the new scheme, which will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh, will not overlap with the existing Border Area Development programme.

Key outcomes that have been attempted are connectivity with all weather roads, drinking water, 24x7 electricity – solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness centres, an official statement said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that the scheme will be implemented in a phased manner and the major focus will be on the road network, which has been allocated Rs 2,500 crore. In the first phase, 663 villages will be taken up in the programme.

"The centrally sponsored scheme is aimed at bringing in villages that are not part of the country's development story. Through this scheme, the aim is to stop forceful migration from these villages for employment," Thakur said.

According to the scheme, funds will be provided for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one union territory along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas.

It aids to "identify and develop" the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on the northern border.

It is also aimed developing growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship, leveraging the tourism potential through promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community based organisations, Cooperatives, self-help groups and NGOs among others.

Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district administration with the help of Gram Panchayats and 100 % saturation of central and state schemes will be ensured, an official statement said.