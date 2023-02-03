Govt has nothing to do with Adani issue: Pralhad Joshi

Government has nothing to do with Adani issue: Pralhad Joshi

'The government has nothing to do with Adani matters,' the minister of parliamentary affairs told reporters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 13:38 ist
Pralhad Joshi. Credit; PTI photo

The government has nothing to do with the issues of the Adani Group whose shares have tumbled following a scathing report from a US short seller, Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

"The government has nothing to do with Adani matters," the minister of parliamentary affairs told reporters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani
Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Pralhad Joshi
Hindenburg Adani report

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 