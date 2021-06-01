Government imposes restrictions on export of 'black fungus' drug Amphotericin B

The government on Tuesday imposed curbs on export of Amphotericin-B injections that are used for treatment of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infections.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), export of the injections have been put in the restricted category. This means that an exporter would need permission or licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

"The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," it said.