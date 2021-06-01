Export of 'black fungus' drug Amphotericin B restricted

Government imposes restrictions on export of 'black fungus' drug Amphotericin B

An exporter would need permission or licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 16:39 ist
Mucormycosis or 'black fungus' has been detected in many patients in the country. Credit: AFP File Photo

The government on Tuesday imposed curbs on export of Amphotericin-B injections that are used for treatment of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infections.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), export of the injections have been put in the restricted category. This means that an exporter would need permission or licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

"The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," it said.

