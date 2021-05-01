Government is giving utmost priority to infrastructure development, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years.

Gadkari said he is confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

"The government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crore in next two years," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

He said the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in road sector.

The minister said that in India, project like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for 2019-2025 is the first-of-its-kind and the government is committed to provide world-class infrastructure to its citizens and improving quality of their lives.

He said that under the NIP, there are over 7,300 projects to be implemented at a total outlay of Rs 111 lakh crore by year 2025.

Gadkari said NIP aims at improving project preparation, and attract investment into infrastructure like highways, railways, ports, airports, mobility, energy and agriculture and rural industry.