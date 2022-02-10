Government issues new guidelines for international travellers: See details

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a new set of guidelines for international arrivals scrapping the seven-day home quarantine mandated earlier and instead advising that they observe a 14-day self monitoring period.
The rules, which will come into effect from February 14, has also done away with demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’.
Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/9Fvl0AJvTY
— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022
Apart from requiring an RT-PCR certificate not more than 72 hours old, travellers from 82 countries can now upload their vaccination certificates as well.
More to follow...
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad
DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials
Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited
Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'
DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism
SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm
A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers
'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars