Govt's fresh guidelines for int'l arrivals: See details

Government issues new guidelines for international travellers: See details

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 12:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a new set of guidelines for international arrivals scrapping the seven-day home quarantine mandated earlier and instead advising that they observe a 14-day self monitoring period.

The rules, which will come into effect from February 14, has also done away with demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’.

Apart from requiring an RT-PCR certificate not more than 72 hours old, travellers from 82 countries can now upload their vaccination certificates as well.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
travel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

 