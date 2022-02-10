Government issues new guidelines for international travellers: See details

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a new set of guidelines for international arrivals scrapping the seven-day home quarantine mandated earlier and instead advising that they observe a 14-day self monitoring period.

The rules, which will come into effect from February 14, has also done away with demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’.

Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/9Fvl0AJvTY — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Apart from requiring an RT-PCR certificate not more than 72 hours old, travellers from 82 countries can now upload their vaccination certificates as well.

More to follow...

