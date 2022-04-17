Government mulling integration of helplines

Government mulling integration of helplines

The government is mulling integrating various helplines—112, 181 and 1098

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 12:20 ist
Representative picture of a helpline attendants. Credit: DH File Photo

The government is mulling integrating various helplines—112, 181 and 1098—in an effort to provide a better emergency response, an official said. The official said dialling any of these numbers would take a common interface where complaints could be registered.

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a Pan-India single number (112)  for citizens in emergencies while 1098 is a toll-free, phone outreach service for children.

The helpline 181 is for providing services to women in need and distress. The official said the government is mulling its integration to improve emergency response.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Helplines

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Iron women of India

Iron women of India

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

 