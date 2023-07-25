Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur: HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Manipur violence issue in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that government is ready for a discussion.
"I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.
"Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur issue," Shah asserted.
More to follow...
