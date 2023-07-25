Not at all afraid to discuss Manipur issue: Shah in LS

Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur: HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

He urged the Opposition to create a conducive atmosphere.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2023, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 18:08 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing the Manipur violence issue in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that government is ready for a discussion.

"I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

"Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur issue," Shah asserted. 

More to follow...

Manipur
Amit Shah
manipur violence
India News
Monsoon Session

