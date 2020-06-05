Government notifies 2 ordinances to kick in agricultural reforms, help farmers trade freely

The government on Friday notified two key ordinances to kick in agriculture reforms and help farmers trade freely and fetch better prices.
"The President of India has promulgated the following Ordinances with the aim of giving a boost to rural India for farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities," an official statement said.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 aims to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agriculture produce.
Whereas the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 empowers farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters through advanced agreements on pre-agreed prices.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday wrote to all chief ministers, seeking cooperation in the implementation of the reforms.
He stressed the need for their continued support in the development and growth of the agriculture sector in the newly reformed environment.
