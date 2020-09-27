Government notifies norms for alternative fuels

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

"After testing use of H-CNG (18 per cent mix of hydrogen) as compared to neat CNG for emission reduction, the Bureau of Indian Standards has developed specifications of hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes as a fuel," the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister said in a tweet.

The notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published, the minister tweeted.

It is a step toward an alternative clean fuel for transportation, he added.