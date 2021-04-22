Government permits ICMR to conduct study on using drones to deliver Covid-19 vaccine 

The Centre is now exploring the use of drones for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to remote locations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday granted a conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for carrying out a feasibility study of the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines using drones.

The ICMR will conduct the feasibility study along with IIT, Kanpur for the Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery Drone which is being developed with a Bengaluru-based startup CDSpace Robotics Pvt Ltd. Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech is also part of the project.

According to the IIT-Kanpur website, CDSpace Robotics, a company owned by IIT-K alumni Nikhil Upadhye, have already demonstrated a payload capability of 4 kg.

“We plan to demonstrate that the vaccines can be transported safely to remote locations, with the vials remaining intact, over a distance of 50 kms,” Upadhye told DH.

The drone will have the capacity to ferry a payload of 5 kg over an aerial distance of 50 km, he said adding that the feasibility study will be carried out at IIT, Kanpur.

The ministry said it has granted “conditional exemption” from the ‘Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021’ so that it can conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver Covid-19 vaccine.

The permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders.

CDSpace Robotics had earlier demonstrated transport of blood samples over a 36 km distance from Tehri to New Tehri in Uttarakhand using drones.